Joan Steinbrenner, the wife of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, passed away at her home in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 14, the team announced. She was 83.

The Yankees said Joan Steinbrenner, who held the title of vice chairperson with the team, was surrounded by her family when she passed away.

“Joan was a compassionate and caring matriarch whose profound love for her family and those in the community always inspired us,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “Her elegance and grace touched everyone around her, and we know her spirit will live on through her legacy of good works. We are grateful to have had her in our lives, and she will be deeply missed.”

Joan Steinbrenner, whose first name was pronounced Jo-Ann, was married to George Steinbrenner from May 12, 1956, until his death on July 13, 2010. George Steinbrenner bought the Yankees from CBS in 1973.

She is survived by four children, Hank, Jennifer, Jessica and Hal. Hal is the managing general partner of the Yankees, Hank is general partner and co-chairperson, and Jennifer and Jessica are general partners.

