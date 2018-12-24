Maine State Police are considering charges against a woman suspected of driving more than 100 mph before crashing into a pickup truck on the turnpike in Biddeford.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday when a speeding 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse hit the rear of a pickup truck, causing it to roll over on the Maine Turnpike near mile marker 32 in Biddeford. Witnesses told police the driver of the Eclipse was weaving in and out of traffic and passing cars in the breakdown lane before it slammed into the truck.

After the crash, it was unclear who was driving the Eclipse, trooper Anthony Keim said. One of the occupants, a 27-year-old woman from Peru, told police she was driving the car. But other witnesses told Keim that they believed the other occupant of the car, a 39-year-old man from Oxford County, had been in the driver’s seat.

State police used a post on the department’s Facebook page to try to find witnesses who could identify who was driving the Eclipse.

“Social media does wonders,” Keim said Monday. “I got lucky and got one more witness. The witness put the male in the passenger seat.”

Keim said the woman could face charges after he consults with the district attorney’s office.

Both people in the Eclipse were taken to a local hospital following the crash.

The driver of the pickup involved in the crash was not injured, but his dog was ejected from the truck by the force of the collision. Keim said the dog was limping when he arrived at the scene, but did not appear to have sustained serious injuries.

