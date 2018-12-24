Tips on the Raymond “Butch” Weed unsolved homicide can be called in to Maine State Police at 624-7076.

State police have dozens of unsolved homicide cases going back as far as the 1950s. The unsolved homicide list can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y9tj9qra.

There may also be a couple from the past few years that have not been added yet, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Unsolved homicides are added to the website after three years, he said.

“Maine has an exceptionally high clearance rate for homicides,” he said. “The vast majority of cases are solved quickly, but there are also ones that take much more time. Unsolved homicide cases are never closed and the Weed investigation is one of them.”

Weed’s case was one of two unsolved homicides from 2003. The other was the Sept. 14, 2003, shooting death of Buddy Blake, 65, of Moscow, whose body was found outside his home. State police continue to investigate that one as well, McCausland said.

