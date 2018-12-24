RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll is sticking around through the 2021 season after signing a three-year contract extension.

Carroll said he was first approached about an extension last week and finished the deal Monday. The contract will take him through his 70th birthday in September 2021.

Carroll is in his ninth season as Seattle’s coach and clinched his seventh playoff berth with Sunday’s victory over Kansas City. He is 97-59-1 overall in his tenure and led Seattle to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning the franchise’s only championship after the 2013 season.

There was some question about the direction of the franchise following the death of owner Paul Allen in October, but Carroll said he’s “in great shape” and is appreciative of how he’s been treated by the organization since his arrival.

EAGLES: Nick Foles will get another shot to lead Philadelphia to the playoffs.

Coming off a record-setting performance in a 32-30 comeback win over Houston, Foles will start when the Eagles (8-7) visit Washington (7-8) in a must-win game Sunday.

Coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Foles will remain under center, though it’s no surprise because Carson Wentz hasn’t been cleared to return from a back injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.

Foles set a franchise record with 471 yards passing against the Texans and tossed four touchdown passes.

TITANS: Tennessee placed four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on injured reserve, its second defensive starter lost for the season in as many weeks.

The Titans also signed quarterback Austin Davis with Marcus Mariota recovering from his second stinger this season affecting his throwing arm.

Davis spent two weeks on the Titans’ active roster earlier this season.

49ERS: San Francisco running back Matt Breida and receiver Dante Pettis will miss the season finale with injuries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida will be sidelined by an ankle injury and Pettis is out with a knee injury. Both players were injured Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Garrett Celek remains in the concussion protocol, receiver Marquise Goodwin has a bruised calf and cornerback K’Waun Williams has a knee injury. All three players are day to day leading up to the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

