U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is dropping his legal challenge to the ranked-choice election process that resulted in the loss of his 2nd District House seat.

Poliquin, a Republican, issued a statement on Twitter on Christmas Eve, saying “it’s in the best interests of my constituents and all Maine citizens to close this confusing and unfair chapter of voting history.”

Poliquin won a plurality of the votes on Election Day, but Maine uses a ranked-choice voting system that requires a majority and allows voters to rank their choices. The process is sometimes called an “instant runoff.”

Under that system, the seat was won by Jared Golden, a Democrat who collected most of the votes of two additional candidates who didn’t qualify for the second round of vote counting.

At Poliquin’s request, the Secretary of State’s Office initiated a recount earlier this month, but Poliquin discontinued the process after it became clear that the results weren’t going to change.

Poliquin also challenged the results in federal court, but lost. He asked a federal appeals court for an injunction to bar Golden from being named the winner of the race, but that court refused last week. He could have pressed his appeal before that court and, potentially, could have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his challenge, but the statement says he will not do so.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: