Bridgton Police said Tuesday they arrested an 18-year-old suspect after he allegedly assaulted another person with a knife on Christmas morning.
Tyler G. Loisel, of Bridgton, was charged with burglary and aggravated assualt and was being held in Cumberland County Jail in Portland after an altercation with the victim at a home on Green Street.
Officer Donald McCormick said the victim was treated and released from a local hospital for lacerations from a knife that was used in the attack. “These were superficial cuts and nothing serious, but it could have been serious,” McCormick said, noting Loisel fled to the neighboring town of Casco before being taken into custody by police without further incident.
