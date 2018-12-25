BUCKSPORT — Demolition is continuing at a former paper mill site that will one day become home to a salmon farm and Maine Maritime center.
Town Manager Susan Lessard said landowner American Iron and Metal, a scrap metal recycler, is completing demolition while a company seeks permits for a $250 million salmon farm.
The Bangor Daily News reports that the demolition is expected to cost $4.45 million and generate about 14,000 cubic yards of demolition debris.
American Iron and Metal Development acquired the property from Verso in 2015 for $58 million after the paper mill shut down in December 2014.
-
Business
Maine composting companies forced to look elsewhere for raw material
-
Nation & World
ACLU suing government for surveillance data
-
Nation & World
See what happened when a private equity firm became a city's biggest homeowner
-
Business
Demolition to transform Bucksport mill site
-
Nation & World
Researchers use genetics to predict aging rate