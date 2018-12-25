CAIRO — President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is demanding Egyptians lose weight.
In televised comments earlier this month, the general-turned-president railed about the number of overweight people he sees and told Egyptians they must take better care of themselves. He said physical education should become core curriculum at schools and universities and suggested TV shows shouldn’t let presenters or guests on the air if they are overweight.
The next morning, before sunrise, he drove his point home by energetically cycling to the national military academy in a Cairo suburb. In black sweat pants, a dark top and a matching baseball hat, he told cadets that he was adamant they wouldn’t leave basic training before fulfilling fitness requirements.
It was the typical style of el-Sissi, who sees even the smallest minutiae as needing his shaping and weighs in on anything from road building to filmmaking, often while scolding and haranguing Egyptians to correct their behavior.
But el-Sissi’s critics said he was fat-shaming and taking an elitist approach to a problem whose roots lie to a large extent in poverty. They also criticized him for not offering concrete plans to combat obesity and spread fitness.
No one disputes that Egypt has a weight problem. One in three Egyptians suffers from obesity, the world’s highest rate, according to a 2017 study by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. It found 35 percent of adults – 19 million people – and 10.2 percent of children are obese.
-
Life & Culture
Lewiston-made glass ornaments much cherished today
-
New England Patriots
Jason McCourty finally makes it to the playoffs
-
Life & Culture
Crowd cheers church-bound royals
-
Varsity Maine
Skiing: 10 girls and 10 boys to watch
-
Varsity Maine
Skiing: Teams to watch