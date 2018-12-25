CAIRO — President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is demanding Egyptians lose weight.

In televised comments earlier this month, the general-turned-president railed about the number of overweight people he sees and told Egyptians they must take better care of themselves. He said physical education should become core curriculum at schools and universities and suggested TV shows shouldn’t let presenters or guests on the air if they are overweight.

A jogger crosses Kasr El Nil bridge in Cairo last year. One in three Egyptians suffers from obesity, the world's highest rate, according to a 2017 study.
A jogger crosses Kasr El Nil bridge in Cairo last year. One in three Egyptians suffers from obesity, the world's highest rate, according to a 2017 study. Associated Press/Nariman El-Mofty

Dispatches

kabul, Afghanistan

Death toll rises to 43 in attack on offices

The death toll from an attack Monday on two government office buildings by heavily armed men rose to 43 people, public health ministry officials said Tuesday.

Scores of government workers were trapped inside their offices in a densely populated area of the Afghan capital during a 10-hour firefight, punctuated by a series of blasts, and government troops did not manage to kill the last assailant until just before dawn Tuesday.

islamabad, Pakistan

Attorney will return for blasphemy review

A Pakistani lawyer who won a battle to acquit a Christian woman in a high-profile blasphemy case says he will return home to represent her when the Supreme Court takes up a review petition against her.

Saiful Malook, who fled to the Netherlands following threats to him from radical Islamists after the Oct. 21 acquittal of Asia Bibi, said Tuesday that no date has been set by the court to hear the petition.

The announcement by Malook came as the 54-year-old mother of five celebrated Christmas amid security despite being freed.

Bibi had been on death row since 2010 on charges of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

– News service reports

The next morning, before sunrise, he drove his point home by energetically cycling to the national military academy in a Cairo suburb. In black sweat pants, a dark top and a matching baseball hat, he told cadets that he was adamant they wouldn’t leave basic training before fulfilling fitness requirements.

It was the typical style of el-Sissi, who sees even the smallest minutiae as needing his shaping and weighs in on anything from road building to filmmaking, often while scolding and haranguing Egyptians to correct their behavior.

But el-Sissi’s critics said he was fat-shaming and taking an elitist approach to a problem whose roots lie to a large extent in poverty. They also criticized him for not offering concrete plans to combat obesity and spread fitness.

No one disputes that Egypt has a weight problem. One in three Egyptians suffers from obesity, the world’s highest rate, according to a 2017 study by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. It found 35 percent of adults – 19 million people – and 10.2 percent of children are obese.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles