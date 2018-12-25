Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a home in York on Tuesday afternoon that left a family homeless and two dogs dead.

The family that lives at the Cape Neddick home was not there when the fire broke out about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to WGME-TV. When the fire crew arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of the Triple Oaks Drive home near the chimney. The home suffered extensive damage, and two dogs inside the single-family home died as a result, York Beach Fire Chief David Bridges said.

The firefighting effort was delayed by a downed power line at the scene, as well as the need to shuttle water to the scene by tankers because of a lack of hydrants, WGME reported.

