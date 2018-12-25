Going forward, the 2018 election results signify a problematic shift in our national dialogue, with New England nearly entirely dominated by Democrat state legislators, U.S. senators and members of Congress.

Will this be a debate about pursuits of hard work, self-reliance, limited government and service to our country in the military or public commitments, or will it devolve into discussions of free education, health care and guaranteed wages and housing? The answer is complicated because it raises the question of American history and the values and vision presented by our Founders juxtaposed with progressive views today – very similar to European models that are imploding, as in France and Greece.

We are nearly $22 trillion in debt, paying billions in interest each year, and our feckless leaders can’t even compromise on border security, balancing the budget and saving Social Security and Medicare.

Sadly, our institutions of higher learning are dominated by liberal professors, who often impart progressive ideologies instead of lessons in American history. Our noble and patriotic 41st president, George H.W. Bush, understood the difference.

With at least two-thirds of Asian, Hispanic and black voting-age citizens in our nation aligning with liberal views on policy matters, we may have passed the tipping point of fiscal restraint and smaller government. My hope is that, somehow, young people will discover the value of self-reliance and hard work, and demand that leaders stem giveaway programs while protecting the truly needy.

Richard Payeur

Acton

