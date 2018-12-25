SAN DIEGO — A man who jumped onstage at a 2015 Taylor Swift concert in California has been arrested on suspicion of beating a man to death in San Diego.
Police say 29-year-old Christian Ewing was arrested for a parole violation a few days ago and rearrested Monday on suspicion of murder.
Authorities say Ewing attacked 57-year-old Gregory Freeman on Dec. 5 in the Midway area and beat him with an object. Freeman died three days later.
Ewing got two years’ probation in the Swift case.
