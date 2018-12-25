GIRLS

Sierra Aponte Clarke, Portland sophomore: Aponte Clarke placed sixth in Class A freestyle after taking seventh in classical, and finished seventh in pursuit.

Annesley Black, Portland senior: The two-time defending Class A champion in both slalom and giant slalom, Black also raced in the Eastern High School Championships.

Eva Clement, Falmouth sophomore: Clement finished second in freestyle and sixth in classical in Class A, winding up third in pursuit.

Paige Davis, Lake Region senior: Davis placed fifth in giant slalom and ninth in slalom in Class B.

Lily Horne, Freeport senior: Horne placed fourth in the Sassi Memorial and is the top returning finisher. At the Class B state meet, she was third in classical, fourth in freestyle and fourth in pursuit.

Brooke Juneau, Fryeburg Academy senior: Juneau finished second in both slalom and giant slalom to lead Fryeburg to the Class A Alpine title.

Karli Leighton, Mt. Ararat sophomore: Leighton placed eighth in classical and 10th in freestyle in Class A, finishing ninth in pursuit.

Maddie Marston, Yarmouth sophomore: Marston competed in all four disciplines in Class B, taking 11th in giant slalom, 12th in classical and freestyle and 22nd in slalom. She plans to concentrate on Nordic this winter.

Abigail Novia, Fryeburg Academy senior: Novia placed fifth in slalom and sixth in giant slalom in Class A.

Grace Tumavicus, Portland senior: Tumavicus was runner-up in classical and fifth in pursuit in Class A, posting the eighth-best freestyle time.

BOYS

Logan Davis, Lake Region sophomore: Davis finished sixth in giant slalom and eighth in slalom in Class B.

John Giddens, Freeport senior: Giddens placed sixth in classical and fourth in freestyle in Class B, winding up fifth in pursuit.

Killian Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth junior: The Class A slalom champion, Lathrop finished fourth in giant slalom to help the Capers win the Alpine championship.

Devon Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior: The Class A giant slalom champion as a sophomore, Lathrop returns to the slopes after missing last season because of a knee injury.

Ethan Livingood, Falmouth senior: The Class A champion in freestyle, Livingood was eighth in classical and wound up fourth in pursuit.

Matinicus Neveu, Maine Coast Waldorf sophomore: Neveu was the Western Maine Conference runner-up in pursuit, taking fourth in classical and third in freestyle.

Liam Niles, Portland junior: The defending Sassi Memorial champion, Niles was runner-up in Class A classical and fourth in freestyle and earned the pursuit championship.

A.J. Noyes, Falmouth sophomore: The defending Class A slalom champion, Noyes also placed third in giant slalom to help Falmouth win the Alpine team title.

Sean Maguire, Marshwood sophomore: Maguire was runner-up in giant slalom and sixth in slalom in Class A.

Alfie Walker, Fryeburg Academy senior: Walker placed fifth in classical and third in freestyle in Class A, finishing fifth in pursuit.

