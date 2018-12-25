Alabama has suspended starting left guard Deonte Brown and two other players from the Orange Bowl for violating unspecified team rules.

Coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Brown, tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliot Baker didn’t make the trip to Miami on Monday.

Associated Press/Vasha Hunt Alabama Coach Nick Saban announced Tuesday that three of his players will not play against Oklahoma, including starting guard Deonte Brown.

Top-ranked Alabama faces Oklahoma on Saturday night in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Saban didn’t indicate the duration of the suspensions or whether they might extend to the national championship game if Alabama wins.

Brown became a starter in midseason. He has been dealing with a turf toe injury.

NFL: Safety D.J. Swearinger, released by Washington after he criticized the team, was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals.

Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger, a Pro Bowl alternate, was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play calling in the loss. He also was critical of the team earlier this season.

• Dwayne Harris returned a punt 99 yards for a touchdown after Denver failed to down it, and the Raiders gave their fans plenty to celebrate in their possible final game in Oakland, beating the Broncos 27-14 on Monday night.

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 and have no lease for next year. With Oakland officials having sued the team over the move, the Raiders are looking into other options for 2019, including AT&T Park in San Francisco.

• Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay won’t play in Denver’s season finale and will also miss the Pro Bowl because of a right wrist injury sustained Monday night, according to an NFL Network report.

Lindsay went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season during Monday’s game, becoming just the third undrafted rookie during the Super Bowl era to achieve that feat. He’ll finish the season with 1,034 rushing yards and nine TDs, and 241 receiving yards with one TD.

BIATHLON

RETIREMENT: Anton Shipulin, a world champion at the heart of Russia’s doping scandal, announced his retirement.

Shipulin, 31, said he decided to retire after he was barred from the 2018 Winter Olympics. He is one of many Russian athletes banned from competing for being part of Russia’s state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. Shipulin won a gold medal in the Sochi relay race.

Shipulin, like many other Russian athletes, has vehemently denied the accusations.

– Staff and news service report

