ISTANBUL — Turkey said Tuesday it is working with the U.S. to coordinate the withdrawal of U.S. forces but is”determined” to clear U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that “if Turkey says it will enter, it will,” in comments carried by private DHA news agency. His comments came amid reports that Turkey-backed Syrian rebels are getting ready to begin a military operation in and near the northern town of Manbij that is controlled by Kurdish-led fighters.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

For weeks, Turkey has been threatening to launch a new offensive against the Kurdish fighters, who partnered with the U.S. to drive the Islamic State group out of much of northern and eastern Syria.

Ankara views the Kurdish forces as terrorists because of their links to a group inside Turkey.

President Trump announced the planned withdrawal of U.S. forces after a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this month.

Share

< Previous

Next >