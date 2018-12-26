LOS ANGELES — Attorney Larry Stein has long depended on Carroll & Co. in Beverly Hills for his wardrobe staples.

But the 70-year-old store that once defined a certain kind of high-end, conservative style for politicians, professionals and celebrities is planning to close at the end of January.

Carroll & Co., a 70-year-old store in Beverly Hills that made clothes worn by the likes of Clark Gable, Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra is closing in January. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS Costumes from "Mutiny on the Bounty" Marlon Brando's 1962 outfit on the left and Charles Laughton's 1935 outfit on the right, are displayed at Carroll & Co. in Beverly Hills. The 70-year-old clothing store in Beverly Hills that has catered to celebrities and the affluent, will be shutting down early next year. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Stein, a partner at Latham and Watkins, pointed to his attire, from his dapper Zegna suit down to his color-coordinated wingtips, noting that everything but the tie was bought at Carroll & Co. “I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Stein, 57, said. “It’s very sad. I’m really going to miss it.”

That the stalwart menswear store is selling the last of its made-to-measure suits and shirts says a lot about changes facing retailers, even in Beverly Hills’ Golden Triangle, as well as the value of a well-placed property.

President John Carroll, son of founder Richard Carroll, said that the company’s North Canon Drive store is worth far more than any clothing he could sell.

“Those six or eight quality men’s stores that were in Beverly Hills are now gone,” said Carroll, 54, attributing the decline to online competition and rising rents. “My father was smart enough to buy our building over 20 years ago, and that’s one reason we’re closing down this store. It’s become more of a real estate issue than a retail issue.”

“It was the first contemporary men’s store in Beverly Hills,” said Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association.

“Before then, it wasn’t really an American look to be dressed up. Before Carroll’s, to be well dressed and well groomed, you either had to look like an Englishman or an Italian.”

Irritation was part of its genesis. Carroll said his father, a former Warner Bros. publicist, was fed up with having to drive downtown to Brooks Brothers to buy a suit.

Carroll said his father was encouraged to open his own clothing store because he had always been “an elegant, sartorial kind of guy. He had made a number of Hollywood contacts in his years as a publicist, and that really was the foundation for starting his clothing business.”

The movie industry noticed the carefully crafted and conservative style found not only in Carroll & Co.’s professional clothes but also in the casual attire, Metchek said.

“Hollywood looked at this and said, ‘That is our look. That is our story,'” Metchek said. “The Cary Grants and the sweaters and the V-necks. That’s all Carroll. There was no sportswear look coming from anywhere else but his store, and everyone else copied that look. The movies were driving it.”

John Carroll put it this way: “Anybody that you can think of who has a long history in Hollywood, one way or another, they have worn something from Carroll & Co.”

Fred Astaire, Clark Gable and Cary Grant were among the leading men who were outfitted at Carroll & Co., he said.

Frank Sinatra sent a note about a Carroll & Co. suit. “It swings,” Sinatra enthused. Paul Newman quipped that his new clothes “fit terrific, however I did not receive the garter belt.” Walter Matthau wondered jokingly “how many sweaters can I get for the Oscar” he had just won for best supporting actor in 1967.

On the political front, Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote thanking Richard Carroll for a shirt he planned to wear to Baja. Jimmy Carter wore a Carroll & Co. tie while delivering one of his State of the Union addresses.

The look, Carroll said, was the result of his father’s countless trips to Europe.

“He went to Scotland. He went to England. He traveled to Italy, and this was in the 1950s, and that was not an easy trip back then,” Carroll said.

“If you wanted to find material, if you wanted to find knitters, the quality people, they didn’t have offices in London. You would have to go to them,” he said.

On other occasions, Carroll said, his father would camp out in a hotel and put out ads in publications commonly read by tailors. “He would say, ‘Richard Carroll will be in residence at this hotel,’ and people would come down on the train and they would show him their collections,” Carroll said.

Decades before mass mailings and social media, Carroll said, his father used a little trick, sending hundreds of postcards to customers in America saying he was in Europe finding the best new styles, made to fit the warm Southern California climate.

Share

< Previous

filed under: