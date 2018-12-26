Pat Gallant-Charette, a world-record holder in open-water swimming, leads the 2019 inductees for the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held May 19 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

The full list of inductees follows.

Gallant-Charette: Has set multiple records around the world in marathon swimming, and at 67 has no intention of stopping her pursuit of the world’s most difficult swims.

Tom Austin: Head football coach at Colby College for 18 years beginning in 1986.

Andy Bedard: Among Maine’s best high school and college basketball players of the past 50 years.

Eric Fenton/Wes McCauley: Brothers-in-law and hockey standouts – Fenton as a star at UMaine and McCauley as the top-rated official in the NHL.

Sam Ladd: Had a distinguished tennis career at Brunswick High and Bowdoin College.

Wally LaFountain: Carved out a great career at Winslow High coaching football, wrestling and baseball between 1959-1968.

Jessica Leclerc: Has climbed the ranks of USA Ice Hockey officials, culminating in her assignment to officiate the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Steve Martin: A broadcaster with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets who started in Millinocket with WMKR and spent many years in Bangor with WABI Radio and TV.

Kevin Rand: Named head trainer for the Detroit Tigers in 2003 and promoted in 2018 to senior director of medical services.

Nancy Storey: One of only three women currently heading a statewide men’s golf association.

Timothy (Tim) P. Wilson: Has spent more than 50 years in education, public service and coaching, including serving as a football and wrestling coach at Dexter High and UMaine.

