I really appreciated syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts’ op-ed about the Republican Party being swamped by demography (Dec. 12). I think he is surely correct that the Republican Party will be rendered irrelevant if it continues to focus on the integrity of elections, not to mention economic policy and social issues.

As Mr. Pitts makes clear, there is a rising demographic tide that votes against Republican candidates in solid ethnic and racial unity, and that cannot be persuaded by economic and cultural arguments.

He does a public service by bringing this reality to the attention of Republican voters who cling to the ideal of a common American identity, adhering to constitutional principles, working to advance the nation’s welfare. That America is long gone, and the sooner nostalgic Republicans accept that, the sooner they can find a more effective way to protect their self interests.

I do not cheer this development, and I regret what has been lost, but Pitts clearly understands and agrees with what Singapore’s founding prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, said years ago: “In multiracial societies, you don’t vote in accordance with your economic interests and social interests, you vote in accordance with race and religion.”

Charles Day

Arundel

