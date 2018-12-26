I guess that after losing the midterm election, Bruce Poliquin decided it was finally time to share his thoughts.

Before losing, he didn’t tell us much: He wouldn’t tell us which candidate got his vote for president; he hid in a restroom rather than answer a reporter’s questions, and he walked out of a meeting with seniors when he didn’t like the questions they were asking. And he didn’t express any concerns about ranked-choice voting.

Maybe Poliquin should ask himself why he ran for the job in the first place.

Suzanne Randall

Scarborough

