I guess that after losing the midterm election, Bruce Poliquin decided it was finally time to share his thoughts.
Before losing, he didn’t tell us much: He wouldn’t tell us which candidate got his vote for president; he hid in a restroom rather than answer a reporter’s questions, and he walked out of a meeting with seniors when he didn’t like the questions they were asking. And he didn’t express any concerns about ranked-choice voting.
Maybe Poliquin should ask himself why he ran for the job in the first place.
Suzanne Randall
Scarborough
-
Auto
Preventive radiator hose replacement is a thing of the past
-
Health care
MaineHealth leading study of potential ‘game changer’ for families affected by autism
-
Business
New marketing plan will pitch Maine's soft-shell lobster to fishmongers
-
Local & State
Toy Fund: Donors put gifts under tree for about 3,700 Maine children
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Columnist Pitts rightly sees GOP clinging to old ideals