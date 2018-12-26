PHIPPSBURG – It’s hard to imagine why about 200 people would gather on a cold Phippsburg beach in the dead of winter.

Yet there they were on Monday, huddled together in a wide semicircle around what appeared to be a dog cage in the middle of the beach. They were there to witness the release of Premie, a young harbor seal rescued and nursed to health by Marine Mammals of Maine.

Premie was found nine months ago north of Rockland. Alone and with little prospect of survival, the harbor seal pup was rescued by the College of the Atlantic and taken to Marine Mammals of Maine in Harpswell, the only organization outfitted to take care of seals like Premie and help them return to the wild. The organization boasts a triage and rehab center that can help seals found in Maine recover and return to the wild.

“We’re the only ones with something like that in the state,” said Executive Director Lynda Doughty. “So she came to us on May 26.”

The first thing the team in Harpswell noticed about the seal was her size. She was only 11 pounds. A typical seal her age would be 25-30 pounds.

“She was really underweight when she came in,” said Doughty.

A medical examination led the team to determine that she was born prematurely, leading to her moniker, Premie. Doughty estimated that she was rescued when she was less than 48 hours old.

The Harpswell facility is permitted to keep up to four seals on-site at a time as it works toward rehabilitation. Generally, that means the Harpswell facility is used for triage and stabilization for seals rescued in Maine, while seals needing long-term care are generally transported to out of state facilities. But Premie’s situation presented a unique case.

“We actually kept her particular case at our center because she wasn’t stable at first to be transported. So she stayed with us as a long-term care rehab patient, and she had a lot of trial and tribulations along the way because of being so small,” said Doughty.

That stay was complicated over the summer, when dozens of dead harbor seals began washing up along the Maine coast–many of them just pups. The culprit for the dieoff was largely disease, with many of the dead seals testing positive for avian influenza or distemper.

The scope of the dieoff can’t be overstated. Over the course of a year, Marine Mammals of Maine generally responds to about 300 animals. So far this year, they’ve responded to 1,037 animals. Doughty noted that scientists are still looking into why exactly distemper devastated the seal population this year, but she explained that it was likely that many of the younger seals had not been exposed to the disease yet and built up a resistance, making them particularly vulnerable.

The distemper outbreak took a toll on the seals in Marine Mammals of Maine’s care as well.

“Most of the seals that she shared a pod with died. She’s kind of the one that survived out of the bunch that was with her,” said Doughty.

Premie was quickly quarantined from other animals to protect her, and she was eventually approved for a vaccine for the virus so she could be released into the wild without succumbing to the disease. According to Doughty, she is the first seal to be vaccinated in Maine.

Because of her diminutive size, Premie stayed in Marine Mammals of Maine’s rehab facility much longer than most seals. While most long-term care animals stay about four to five months maximum, Premie stayed there nine months as she grew and prepared for life on the outside. Her stay was also lengthened by respiratory issues and an independent streak that resisted efforts to help her recover.

“She’s a very independent seal, I have to say. She’s very stubborn,” said Doughty with a laugh. “She doesn’t want to follow the progress we had for her plan. So it’s not surprising she took a little longer for her rehab process.”

Still, staff members worked to teach her survival skills, like introducing live fish to her pod so she could learn how to catch food. Eventually, she was ready to return to the ocean.

And so on Christmas Eve, the Marine Mammals of Maine team put Premie in her cage, popped her in the back of their vehicle and drove her down to Head Beach in Phippsburg for the release. By the time they arrived, cars had already filled the small parking lot and lined the side of the road all the way back to the campground entrance. It turned out that Premie’s story had resonated with people in the Midcoast, and cold weather wasn’t going to stop them from witnessing the final stage of Premie’s journey back to the wild. All told, there must have been more than 200 people gathered in a semi-circle around the part of the beach that had been roped off for the release.

There was a buzz in the air as Premie was brought out in her cage to the release site. Volunteers and staff members gathered in the middle of the circle, some holding small panels that they would use to direct her to the ocean if she started heading the wrong way. At 9:30, it was time for the release.

As a hush fell over the crowd, staff members opened the cage. Second ticked past as bystanders craned to get the first glimpse of the little seal. Several people stood ankle or knee deep in the ocean, with ice-cold waves splashing against their legs, as they fought for the perfect vantage to see the release. Others had climbed up onto the dunes, where they could see over the crowd stacked three deep in a semi-circle around the cage.

Finally, out of the stillness, a tiny nose poked out of the cage, testing the strange environment it had been thrust into. After a few tentative sniffs, Premie’s sleek head emerged to look around. But almost instantly, she seemed to regret it. Whether it was the cold December air, the roar of the ocean or the throng of spectators, Premie was having none of it. She turned back into her cage, content to settle in until she returned to her familiar digs at the Marine Mammals of Maine, where she’d spent the last nine months and virtually all of her life.

But whether she wanted to or not, it was time for her to return to the ocean from whence she came. Staffers tipped the cage up slowly, coaxing Premie out onto the beach. And then finally, Premie was on the beach.

At first, it was not clear Premie knew what she was supposed to do. She seemed content where she was, sniffing a nearby shell. Then, at long last, she shuffled her way towards the ocean. While seals are a graceful animal at sea, their movements on land hardly look natural.

And then it was over. The small, rotund sack of flesh and flippers had transformed into nothing but a sleek head bobbing above the water as Premie took to the sea like a duck takes to water.

With that, the crowd began to disperse as spectators sought refuge from the cold, driving wind of the Atlantic, content in knowing that Premie was finally home.

