CANTON — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Christmas night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The two killed are Shawn Hodge, 38, of Rumford, and Sarah Bosworth, 26, of Canton, a sheriff’s office spokewoman said Wednesday.

A third person in the vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Neither that person’s name nor which hospital was available Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday on the Canton Point Road. Deputies and Maine State Police responded.

State Police did a reconstruction of the crash, which is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Share

filed under: