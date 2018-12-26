DETROIT — Mohamed Ibrahim ran for career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns, leading Minnesota to a 34-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The Golden Gophers (7-6) won three of their last four games, and Ibrahim had a lot to do with that. The redshirt freshman running back had 121 yards rushing in a win at Wisconsin that made Minnesota bowl eligible, and ran for 155 yards last month in a victory over Purdue.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is sacked by Georgia Tech defensive back Jalen Johnson during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday in Detroit. The Yellow Jackets couldn't slow down the Golden Gophers, though. Minnesota won, 34-10. Associated Press/Carlos Osorio Boston College running back AJ Dillon breaks a tackle by Boise State safety Jordan Happle on a TD run in the First Responder Bowl, which was canceled because of weather. Associated Press/Richard W. Rodriguez

The Yellow Jackets (7-6) did not have the speed or strength to slow down Ibrahim and their triple-option offense was stunted in Coach Paul Johnson’s finale. The Gophers limited Georgia Tech to 206 yards on the ground after it led the nation with 335 yards rushing per game.

Minnesota led 13-0 early in the second quarter after Tanner Morgan threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson in the first quarter and Emmit Carpenter made two field goals. Ibrahim’s 3-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter made it 20-3.

The Yellow Jackets responded with Nathan Cottrell’s 20-yard TD run, but their defense allowed Ibrahim to score again on the ensuing drive. Morgan connected with Johnson on a 30-yard touchdown strike with 6:19 left, giving the Gophers a 24-point cushion.

FIRST RESPONDER BOWL: No. 23 Boise State’s first appearance at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas turned into what is believed to be the first bowl game called off because of lightning.

The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between the Broncos (10-3) and Boston College (7-5) was canceled because of the threat of severe weather after a delay of nearly 11/2 hours Wednesday.

The game was stopped with BC leading 7-0 with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter. The delay came not long after AJ Dillon’s 18-yard scoring run.

OREGON: Quarterback Justin Herbert says he’ll return for his senior season.

Herbert announced his decision Wednesday before the Ducks (8-4) left Eugene for the Redbox Bowl in San Francisco. Oregon plays Michigan State on Monday.

Herbert has thrown for 2,985 yards this season with 28 touchdowns. He has thrown at least one touchdown in 27 straight games, the longest current streak in the nation.

NOTRE DAME: Brandon Wimbush is practicing to be the No. 2 quarterback in the Cotton Bowl amid questions about the former starter’s future with the third-ranked Fighting Irish.

Several reports say Wimbush has notified Notre Dame that he intends to transfer. The senior already has a degree and could go to another school and play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Wimbush was Notre Dame’s starter the first three games before getting replaced by junior Ian Book.

MICHIGAN: Right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty has become No. 8 Michigan’s fourth draft-eligible player to pull out of Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against No. 10 Florida.

The team also will be without running back Karan Higdon, defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush.

