EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have reached the final week of the regular season with a spot in the playoffs still not secured and a surging division rival boasting one of the NFL’s best defenses on the schedule.

This is the type of game, then, for Kirk Cousins to make good on that $84 million in guaranteed money. The NFC North champion Chicago Bears pose a stiff challenge, as the Vikings are well aware from their previous matchup last month.

“There will always be excitement, nerves, anxiety, butterflies, whatever you want to call it. That will always be there. This matters to me,” Cousins said. “Frankly, I think when I have butterflies, I play a little better because it heightens your awareness and your attention to detail and your sense of urgency.”

The Bears (11-4) are assured of at least the No. 3 seed, with the chance to move up and get a first-round bye with a victory over the Vikings (8-6-1) and a loss by the Rams at home to the 49ers. With a win, the Vikings will return to the playoffs and set up a likely rematch with the Bears next week in the wild-card round.

If they lose, they would need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose at Washington to keep their postseason spot.

JETS: Cornerback Trumaine Johnson’s tough first season hit another rough patch when he was held out of practice Wednesday for what Coach Todd Bowles called “an in-house matter.”

TITANS: Quarterback Marcus Mariota said he is doing “everything in my power” to be available Sunday night against Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the line.

Mariota did not practice Wednesday with what the Titans listed as neck and foot injuries.

BRONCOS: Coach Vance Joseph says rookie running back Phillip Lindsay needs an operation on his injured right wrist and the recovery could take up to four months.

Lindsay, the first undrafted offensive player ever to earn a Pro Bowl selection, got hurt Monday night in Oakland shortly after surpassing 1,000 yards rushing.

