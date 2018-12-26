Zach Chaisson scored 1:30 into overtime to send Scarborough to a 1-0 victory over Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach in a boys’ hockey game Wednesday at USM in Gorham.

Patrick Clonan and Nolan Matthews assisted on the winner, and Caleb Sellinger turned aside all 12 shots he faced for the shutout as the Red Storm improved to 3-1.

Gavin Sperlich made 21 saves for the Mob (2-3).

GOLF

THE MATCH: Despite its hiccups, expect to see more of “The Match,” the pay-per-view event in which Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson squared off the day after Thanksgiving for a $9 million prize.

According to Golf World’s Dave Shedloski, Woods and Mickelson signed a three-year deal with Turner when they agreed to stage “The Match,” meaning there likely will be other such events in the next two years.

And expect some other big names to join in. A source told Shedloski that it’s “almost a certainty” that the event will become a team competition, whether it be Woods and Mickelson joining forces against two others or Woods picking a partner to go against Mickelson and his partner.

Technical glitches meant that many who paid the $19.95 to watch this year’s event couldn’t do so, to the point where Turner Sports simply made it free and handed out refunds. Shedloski says he’s been told nearly 1 million people ponied up for “The Match.”

EUROPEAN TOUR: Francesco Molinari says he may not play in Europe until the 19th-ranked Italian defends his British Open title in July.

The lure of the US PGA Tour and changes made to the European Tour calendar will combine to leave the London-based golfer short of available dates to compete on his home circuit next year.

Molinari is even struggling to commit to the British Masters in May, despite an invitation from tournament host and close friend Tommy Fleetwood.

SOCCER

OBITUARY: Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, has died at age 65.

Schmid’s family said he died Tuesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Schmid was hospitalized three weeks ago as he awaited a heart transplant.

Schmid had an MLS-record 266 regular-season and postseason victories in 18 seasons with the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Sounders. He led teams to two MLS titles, the first with the Galaxy in 2002 and the second with the Crew in 2008, and was a two-time MLS Coach of the Year. He stepped down as coach of the Galaxy in September with six games left in the regular season.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool was six points clear atop the league after strolling past visiting Newcastle 4-0, while defending champion Manchester City lost a second straight match, 2-1 at Leicester.

Tottenham followed up a 6-2 romp at Everton on Sunday with another big win as a 5-0 home thrashing of Bournemouth took the London club one point ahead of Manchester City at the midpoint of the season.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >