The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics subsidiary Bath Iron Works a $26.4 million contract to provide upgrade and maintenance services for DDG-1000 “Zumwalt-class” guided missile destroyers, the company said Thursday.

The contract includes options which, if exercised and fully funded by the Navy, would bring the total value of the contract to $86.7 million and extend the contract through 2023.

The contract is for what are known as “planning yard services,” which include design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution of ship maintenance and modernization. Most of the planning yard services work will be performed in Maine, BIW said in a written statement.

BIW already manages maintenance and modernization for DDG-51 destroyers and littoral combat ships.

“We are committed to supporting the Navy with high-quality, affordable post-delivery and modernization services that contribute to the readiness and capability of the fleet around the world,” BIW President Dirk Lesko said in the statement. “This award indicates confidence on the part of the Navy in our ability to maintain DDG-1000 class ships well into the future.”

