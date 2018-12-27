Certainly it is critical – as a matter of safety – that traffic signals be well-maintained. However, it appears that the $160 million being allocated to upgrade traffic lights in Maine is designed with only vehicles in mind – the primary goals, as stated in Monday’s article, are “to save time, fuel and driver frustration.”

Pedestrians, however, seem to be left out of the equation entirely. If lights are re-timed to give drivers shorter waiting times and coordinated to allow them to pass through major thoroughfares more quickly, pedestrians (who are not sitting in climate-controlled comfort, insulated from the weather) are bound to experience longer times standing at cross streets waiting for a “walk” signal, and have less time to traverse intersections as a result.

Last year, pedestrian deaths in our state were at a 24-year high. I wonder why the safety and convenience of all users of our streets do not appear to be incorporated in this upgrade project – or, if they are, why your reporter did not write about those aspects.

Ellen D. Murphy

Portland

