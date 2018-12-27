We all need to do our part in reducing our use of plastics. We only have one Earth.

At the rate we are going, it won’t be long before we are at the point of no return. We should be thinking about our children, our grandchildren and all the beautiful creatures that live on our planet. Our Earth cannot take much more of our abuse.

All stores should ban the use of plastic bags, even if that means each person has to supply their own bags. As for liquids, we should be going back to glass returnables.

We need to do as much as we can to help reduce all the needless containers and plastic items as soon as possible. If you care about our Earth, please stop and think about what you are doing to it!

Patricia McKeon

Springvale

