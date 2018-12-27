AUGUSTA – Gov.-elect Janet Mills continued rounding out her Cabinet on Thursday, announcing that she would nominate Heather Johnson to be commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Johnson, who has a background in public- and private-sector economic development and communications, currently heads the state agency that’s charged with establishing universal broadband internet connectivity across Maine.

“Heather brings decades worth of private and public sector experience to the Department of Economic and Community Development,” Mills said in a prepared statement.

Johnson, 48, currently serves as the executive director of the ConnectME Authority, an agency tasked with developing universal broadband connectivity in Maine.

She is the seventh person to be nominated to Mills’s cabinet.

“I have dedicated my career to fostering economic development, both in private companies and in rural communities across Maine, and I am excited not only by the opportunity to work with economic development agencies, business and communities across the state, but by the great potential we have to find sustainable growth strategies for all parts of Maine,” Johnson said in a prepared statement.

Prior to joining ConnectME, Johnson served as the executive director of the Somerset Economic Development Corporation from 2015 to 2018. She has also worked in the private sector for technology and communications companies, including Nokia, Gateway and Polaroid.

Johnson grew up in Skowhegan and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine. She lives in Norridgewock with her husband and son.

Her nomination will go to a public hearing before the Legislature’s Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Commerce Committee, followed by a confirmation vote in the state Senate.

