Money Magazine has once again determined that South Portland is a great place to live.

The latest accolade, announced this month as part of the magazine’s 2018 rankings, names South Portland the best place to live in Maine for the second year in a row.

Started in 2016, the magazine’s Best Places to Live in Every State is a relatively new feature of its annual Best Places to Live rankings. Money and its rankings partner Realtor.com determined that Portland was the best place to live in Maine in September 2016.

For the 2017 rankings, Money first named South Portland among the 100 Best Places to Live in America, coming in at No. 100 on the list released that September. Then in January 2018, Money named South Portland the best place to live in Maine as part of its 2017 rankings.

For each listing, the magazine has used the same aerial photo of an antique car show at Bug Light Park.

This time, Money says some of South Portland’s 25,799 residents call it Maine’s “most invisible city,” though no one is quoted actually saying that.

“Despite its name, South Portland was never actually a part of its big-city neighbor, and doesn’t need to depend on Portland to flourish,” the magazine says. “(It) has a bustling food and bar scene and a thriving economy of its own, with an affordable cost of living relative to the rest of the state and country.”

The magazine based part of its analysis on a median household income of $56,472 and a median home price listing of $355,800. It says residents have short commutes, including to Portland International Jetport, and fantastic harbor views with two lighthouses, a beach and a greenbelt walkway through the city.

Kelley Bouchard can be contacted at 791-6328 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: KelleyBouchard

Share

filed under: