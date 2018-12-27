DIXFIELD — As fire crews hurried to a house fire at 41 Holt Hill Road on Wednesday evening, the concern was about the property owner being able to get out, according to Dixfield Fire Chief Scott Dennett.

For that reason, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted, he said.

Dennett said firefighters later learned Dixfield Police Sgt. Ronald Wood had rescued Jane Bubar, 72, from the 1½-story, single-family house.

Dennett said he believes Bubar was taken to the hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and released. She is now staying with family.

Dennett said the fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m.

“We could actually see the fire while coming up Weld Street,” he said. “It had already burned through the roof by the time we got there.”

He said Dixfield called for assistance from Peru, Mexico, Rumford, Canton and East Dixfield.

“We did have a little issue with water because the only hydrant on Holt Hill doesn’t have a lot of pressure to it,” Dennett said. “But we were able to contain the majority of the fire damage to the attic area.”

He said there were no injuries, “but a couple firefighters had some roofing come down on them and were checked out.”

“The home sustained water damage, but it’s very fortunate because the fire was above everything,” Dennett said. “It didn’t start in the lower level. The first floor and even the majority of the second floor is probably rebuild-able.”

