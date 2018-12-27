SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Getting a Twitter follow from Travis Kelce was one of the major accomplishments this season for San Francisco 49ers second-year tight end George Kittle.

Now heading into the final game of the season, Kittle is in a race with Kelce for the most productive season ever for a tight end.

Kelce goes into Kansas City’s season finale against Oakland with 1,274 yards receiving, the fourth-most ever for a tight end. He needs 54 yards against the Raiders to break the mark set by Rob Gronkowski of New England in 2011.

But Kelce might need more than that to hold off Kittle, who goes into San Francisco’s finale against the Los Angeles Rams with 1,228 yards on the season and a chance to pass not only Gronkowski but also Kelce with a big game.

Kelce and Kittle have put up their huge numbers this season in very different ways. Kelce is more a downfield threat, with his average catch coming 7.5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, a number comparable to some of the most productive receivers in the league like Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas.

Kittle does most of his work after the catch, gaining an average of 9.8 yards after making the catch – a number surpassed only by four running backs who make their average catch in the backfield.

Kittle has 775 yards in all after the catch, trailing only Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey with 824. The only other players since at least 2010 with more yards after the catch in a season are Le’Veon Bell (816 in 2014) and Matt Forte (788 in 2014).

GIANTS: The NFL rushing title might be out of reach, but halfback Saquon Barkley is probably going to end his rookie season with his share of records.

The No. 2 overall pick has one league record within reach and can join a very select group of players with his yards from scrimmage total. Barkley has rushed for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught a team-high 87 passes for 688 yards and four touchdowns, and accumulated 1,886 yards from scrimmage.

The 21-year-old running back enters the week third in the league in rushing, 236 yards behind Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys and 183 behind Todd Gurley of the Rams.

Barkley needs two receptions to break Reggie Bush’s NFL mark (88) for rookie running backs, set in 2006. He needs 114 yards from scrimmage to join Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,212 yards in 1983) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999) as the only rookies with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards.

He has already broken the team’s rookie record for yards rushing, needs 2 yards to become the fourth Giant with 1,200 yards rushing, and one rushing TD to set the team record, which he now shares with Bill Paschal (1943).

WASHINGTON: Tight end Jordan Reed (strained toe muscle) and quarterback Colt McCoy (broken leg) have been placed on injured reserve.

Washington signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to their active roster.

Reed leads Washington with 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

McCoy played in three games, including two starts, and completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

JETS: New York placed tight end Eric Tomlinson on injured reserve and signed tight end Clive Walford to replace him for the season finale Sunday against New England.

Share

< Previous

Next >