WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored his 11th goal, John Carlson had an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Thursday night.

Chandler Stephenson added his second goal in three games for Washington, which has won three straight and 15 of 18.

Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals, who killed all four Hurricanes penalties, including a high-sticking minor on Michal Kempny with 3:46 remaining.

Sebastian Aho scored his team-leading 15th goal in the third period for the Hurricanes, who lost their third of four games. Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

PENGUINS 5, RED WINGS 2: Phil Kessel scored two power-play goals and Derick Brassard added two goals as Pittsburgh won at home.

Patric Hornqvist scored his 13th goal of the season as the Penguins won their fourth straight game, matching a season best. Kessel scored twice in the second period and raised his season total to 16 goals. Brassard has six goals on the season.

BLUE JACKETS 4, RANGERS 3: Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 31 seconds into overtime and Columbus won at New York for its fifth straight victory.

Dubois’ 14th goal came after Columbus tied the game with less than three minutes left in regulation. Blue Jackets backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo finished with 19 saves for the win.

notes

PENGUINS: Pittsburgh re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension.

CANADIENS: Goalie Carey Price will miss a three-game trip because of a lower-body injury.

