HOCKEY

Ty Ronning and Greg Chase scored in the first period, and Jason Salvaggio and Morgan Adams-Moisan added a goal each in the third Thursday night as the Maine Mariners edged the Manchester Monarchs 4-3 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Jared Feigl, Daniil Miromanov and Pavel Jenys scored for Manchester (13-12-1-1). Miromanov and Jenys scored in the third to mount a two-goal comeback.

Brandon Halverson made 30 saves for Maine (15-11-0-1).

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: John Petrucelli’s 21 points led the Lakeland Magic (9-7) to a 109-102 victory over the Maine Red Claws (5-12) during the NBA G League Winter Showcase at Las Vegas.

Maine, trailing 101-98, missed a chance to tie when Justin Bibbs’ 3-pointer fell short with 1:23 left. B.J. Johnson grabbed the rebound and the Magic worked the ball to Gabe York for a 3 to extend the lead to six. When the Red Claws missed their next shot, Troy Caupain got the rebound for Lakeland and followed with a strong drive to the basket for a 106-98 lead with 36 seconds left.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Rafael Nadal is confident he can be fit for the tournament as he chases an 18th Grand Slam title.

A right knee injury forced Nadal, 32, to retire from his U.S. Open semifinal in early September – his last competitive match – and he had ankle surgery in November.

SOCCER

ITALIAN LEAGUE: An Inter Milan fan died following clashes with Napoli supporters outside the stadium in Milan ahead of a game Wednesday, which was also marred by racist chants.

Investigators believe the 35-year-old fan, Daniele Belardinelli, may have been fatally struck by a van or SUV during the clashes.

HIGH SCHOOLS

WRESTLING: A lawyer for a New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit said the boy’s family won’t pursue legal action.

The school board said the Buena High wrestling team won’t compete in events officiated by referee Alan Maloney.

TRACK AND FIELD

RECORD-HOLDER DIES: Bill Baillie of New Zealand, who once held world records in the now obscure 20,000-meter and one-hour running events, died Tuesday at 84.

Baillie set both marks in the same race in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1963. In 2013 he recalled that “there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to do it on that particular day. When it finished and everyone had gone home, I thought I better go home and mow the lawns.”

– Staff and news service report

