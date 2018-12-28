GARDINER — Dozens of firefighters struggled early Friday morning to contain a fire at a building in the heart of downtown Gardiner.

The blaze was reported just after 3 a.m. at the former bank building at the corner of Church and Water streets, at 192 Water St. No injuries were reported.

The masonry brick structure holds a Domino’s Pizza, law offices and other business. Flames were shooting through the roof at 5 a.m. and firefighters were pulled out of the structure at 6 a.m.

An aerial truck, ladder and deck gun were pointed at the roof of the building. “We’re going to be here for a while,” Gardiner Fire Chief Al Nelson said at 7 a.m., adding that people were advised to stay away from the area.

