PRINCETON, N.J. — Ryan Kuffner scored a power-play goal midway through the second period, Ryan Ferland turned aside all 40 shots he faced, and Princeton secured a 1-0 victory over Maine on Friday in the opener of a two-game, nonconference men’s hockey series.

Alex Riche and Max Veronneau assisted on the goal for the Tigers (4-8-2).

Jeremy Swayman had 27 saves for Maine (5-8-2).

FOOTBALL

CAMPING WORLD BOWL: Abdul Adams and Trishton Jackson made their Syracuse debuts memorable, combining to score three touchdowns and helping the 17th-ranked Orange (10-3) to a 34-18 win over No. 15 West Virginia (8-4) at Orlando, Florida.

Adams rushed for two first-half scores, and Jackson hauled in a TD pass from Eric Dungey on the first play of the fourth quarter for Syracuse, which survived a game that featured eight lead changes to secure its first 10-win season since 2001.

Adams and Jackson were both transfers who had to sit out a year, which by NCAA rule was satisfied at the end of the first semester.

MUSIC CITY BOWL: Jarrett Stidham threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns in his final college game and Auburn (8-5) rolled to a 63-14 win over Purdue (6-7) at Nashville, Tennessee.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

STATEN ISLAND 95, BATES 80: Adeola Latunji scored 23 points, and the Dolphins (5-6) opened with a 15-4 run on their way to 44-28 halftime lead over the Bobcats (2-8) in nonconference play at Staten Island, New York.

Andrew Snoddy scored 21 points for Bates, Jeff Spellman tossed in 13, Nick Lynch added 12 points and Nick Gilpin had 10.

(10) VIRGINIA TECH 85, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 40: Ahmed Hill scored 20 points and the Hokies (11-1) shot nearly 66 percent on their home court in a drubbing of Maryland-Eastern Shore (1-13).

(11) TEXAS TECH 71, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 46: Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, first-time starter Deshawn Coprew had 13 points and 10 rebounds and host Texas Tech (11-1) pulled away to a win over the Vaqueros (8-7).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) MARYLAND 77, PENN STATE 61: Kaila Charles scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half and the Terrapins (12-0) held host Penn State (7-5) to four fourth-quarter points in a Big Ten opener.

(10) TENNESSEE 98, MURRAY STATE 77: Rennia Davis had 20 points and 13 rebounds and host Tennessee (10-1) capitalized on its rebounding dominance to breeze past Murray State (4-7).

