ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 20 rebounds Friday night, and the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-87 rout of the Toronto Raptors.

D.J. Augustin had 17 points and six assists for Orlando, which had five players in double figures and a 60-41 rebounding advantage.

The Magic, who had lost five straight to Toronto, outscored the Raptors 51-16 over a 16-minute span of the middle periods and led by as many as 31 points late in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points for the Raptors, who shot 29.5 percent in the final game of a three-game trip. Serge Ibaka added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Raptors (26-11) came into the game with the best record in the Eastern Conference but fell percentage points behind Milwaukee.

PACERS 125, PISTONS 88: Domantas Sabonis got his league-leading 15th double-double as a reserve, Darren Collison scored 19 points and Indiana won in Indianapolis.

Sabonis had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner each had 17 points. Bojan Bogdanovic and Doug McDermott each scored 12 points.

HORNETS 100, NETS 87: Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made seven 3-pointers, Tony Parker had 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte won at home to avenge a double-overtime loss to Brooklyn earlier this week.

Jeremy Lamb added 19 points, and Cody Zeller had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Charlotte improved to 13-7 at home.

BULLS 101, WIZARDS 92: Zach LaVine scored 24 points, including 11 straight in the third quarter, as Chicago won at Washington.

Wendell Carter, Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Cleveland signed restricted free-agent guard Patrick McCaw to an offer sheet.

The Cavs’ offer was for two years and $6 million. It remains unclear if Golden State will exercise its right to match the terms.

LAKERS: Point guard Rajon Rondo will be sidelined at least a month after surgery to repair a ligament on his right ring finger.

Rondo sprained his finger during Los Angeles’ Christmas Day victory at Golden State. He missed the loss at Sacramento on Thursday night along with LeBron James, who strained his groin against the Warriors.

Share

< Previous

Next >