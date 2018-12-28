LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was ruled out Friday for Los Angeles’ regular-season finale against San Francisco with a knee injury.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner also won’t play Sunday in the home game, Coach Sean McVay confirmed.

“Those guys are making progress but we don’t feel like it’s going to be at the point where they’ll be ready to go,” McVay said. “So we want to continue to be smart with that.”

Los Angeles (12-3) can clinch a first-round postseason bye with a win over the 49ers or a loss by the Chicago Bears, but will have to do it without the centerpiece of its offense.

STEELERS: All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown is uncertain to play in the team’s biggest game of the season.

Brown was listed as questionable to play in the Steelers’ must-win, regular-season finale at home Sunday against Cincinnati. He missed all three practices this week with a knee injury, and Coach Mike Tomlin said the team sent Brown for further evaluation.

BILLS: Defensive tackle Kyle Williams is retiring after completing his 13th season.

TITANS: Quarterback Marcus Mariota officially is questionable for the regular-season finale against Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the line.

Mariota was limited for a second straight day at practice

BEARS: Chicago appears likely to get starting right guard Kyle Long back from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against Minnesota, although no final decision has been made.

BRONCOS: Denver placed rookie rushing sensation Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve with wide receiver Andre Holmes (ankle).

PACKERS: Receiver Davante Adams is questionable for the season finale against Detroit because of a knee injury.

SAINTS: Coach Sean Payton said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start the regular-season finale Sunday against Carolina.

JAGUARS: The team doesn’t expect running back Leonard Fournette to play in the season finale at Houston.

JETS: New York signed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a contract extension, keeping one of its key offensive players who was scheduled to be a free agent.

GIANTS: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was ruled out for the fourth straight game.

