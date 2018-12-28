Gov. Paul LePage signed off on the state’s first-in-the-nation ranked choice election to Congress on Friday, but in doing so he also left a note of protest against the voter-approved election law that propelled state Rep. Jared Golden to a victory over incumbent 2nd District U.S. Congressman Bruce Poliquin.

LePage initialed Democrat Golden’s certificate but also penned “stolen election” beside it before sharing a photo of the certificate on Twitter with an additional missive.

“I’ve signed off on the CD2 election result as it’s no longer in federal court. Ranked Choice Voting didn’t result in a true majority as promised-simply a plurality measured differently. It didn’t keep big money out of politics & didn’t result in a more civil election #mepolitics,” LePage’s official account tweeted.

Golden was declared the election’s winner over Poliquin after he captured 50.5 percent of the vote to Poliquin’s 49.5 percent during a second round of ballot tabulation, under the state’s ranked choice law, which was twice endorsed by voters during statewide ballot questions.

Golden, a Marine Corps veteran and former assistant majority leader in yhe Maine House of Representatives, became the first challenger to defeat an incumbent in the state’s rural and sprawling 2nd District in a century.

The final vote tally was 139,231 votes for Golden versus 136,326 votes for Poliquin, a margin of 2,905 votes.

But Poliquin mounted a failed legal challenge in the federal courts, an effort he dropped on Christmas Eve.

Messages to Golden and to his spokeswoman in Washington, D.C. on Friday seeking comment on LePage’s missive were not immediately returned.

Golden is expected to be sworn in with the other members of the incoming Congress on Jan. 3.

