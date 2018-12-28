The United States Postal Service should be congratulated on the outstanding job it performs this time of year. However, it is still interesting to see the routes some packages travel.

I mailed a two-day priority mail small package from the downtown Portland office to Tampa, Florida, at noon on Dec. 19.

On Dec. 20, it was at a Connecticut distribution station; on Dec. 21, it was in transit; on Dec. 22, it was at St. Petersburg, Florida; on Dec. 23, it was at Ybor City, Florida; and on Dec. 24, it was out for delivery.

Whew! There’s no telling what the delivery time frame would have been for regular mail!

Richard Hall

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >