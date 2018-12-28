Maine bluegrass pioneer Al Hawkes died early Friday morning.

Hawkes, who was considered country music royalty, had been unresponsive and in hospice before he died around 12:45 a.m. Friday, according to family members and friends who posted the news. He turned 88 on Christmas Day.

In recent years, Hawkes could no longer play mandolin or guitar because of the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Hawkes was diagnosed with the disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement, in 2000.

Hawkes’ wife, Barbara, died Dec. 3 at age 86. She was a longtime city clerk for Westbrook and co-owned, with her husband, a television repair shop and The Sound Cellar, both based at Hawkes Plaza on Route 302 in Westbrook. The plaza was known for its large sign and a 13-foot statue of a TV repairman.

Hawkes, a Westbrook native, became a fan of bluegrass as a child and learned to play guitar and mandolin. When he was drafted into the military in the early 1950s, Hawkes was sent to northern Africa and was featured on an Armed Forces Radio station there. After returning to Maine, he often met up with and performed with bluegrass musicians from across New England.

“He put Maine on the bluegrass map,” said Joe Kennedy, who founded the Maine bluegrass association with Hawkes.

Hawkes started his own recording label, Event Records, and recorded the Bailey Brothers, Don Stover and other leading bluegrass performers. The record label folded in the 1970s after a fire, but Hawkes’ love of music continued and he often performed at blues festivals throughout the state.

In recent years, Hawkes’ songs focused on Maine, and he released a CD in 2015 called “I Love the State of Maine.” Hawkes wrote all but two of the songs on the album, and most focused on his memories of events or people in the state or places in Maine, such as Westbrook, Down East Maine and the North Woods.

“I hope that some of the songs on the album make people smile, be a little bit happier about the state of Maine,” Hawkes said in a 2015 interview.

Hawkes donated the proceeds from the album to the Maine Parkinson Society.

After news of his death was posted early Friday on his Facebook page, Hawkes’ friends shared memories of the musician and shared photos of him performing on stage.

This story will be updated.

– Staff Writer Ed Murphy contributed to this report.

