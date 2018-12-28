Hundreds of U.S. Coast Guard employees in Maine are remaining on the job during the ongoing partial government shutdown, but they won’t receive paychecks on Monday as scheduled.

Active-duty members of the Coast Guard nationwide are required to keep working, while most civilian employees of the Coast Guard have been furloughed, officials said.

The Coast Guard is scaling back its operations during the shutdown to focus on search and rescue, along with law enforcement functions related to port and homeland security, said Petty Officer Andrew Barresi, a spokesman for the Coast Guard’s district operations based in Boston. Other functions that the service normally performs, such as maintaining navigation aids, will be deferred until after the shutdown ends, he said.

“If there’s a problem, let’s hope the Coast Guard’s there to answer it,” said Willis Spear, a Yarmouth fisherman.

Maine’s active fishing and shipping industries, and the dangers they face along the state’s 3,500-mile-long coastline, are a big reason the state is home to five Coast Guard stations and several hundred employees.

The fishing industry is also being indirectly affected by the effective shutdown of the National Marine Fisheries Service, Spear said. That agency has issued new rules on allowable catches for several species of fish, he said, and without workers at the service, fisherman can’t find out if they are eligible to catch those fish.

The shutdown began last week, when President Trump demanded $5 billion to pay for additional construction of a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border. Democrats in Congress have balked at more funding for the wall. That has led to a shutdown of about two-fifths of the government, affecting nine departments whose 2018-19 budgets have not yet been approved.

Nationwide, hundreds of nonessential civilian workers for nine federal departments affected by the shutdown have been furloughed and told to stay home until the impasse between Trump and congressional Democrats ends.

Essential workers and active-duty Coast Guard personnel are among those who have to be on the job and hope that the final deal includes language to pay them for the time they have put in. In past shutdowns, workers have been paid for lost wages.

The Coast Guard is a branch of the armed services, but is part of the Department of Homeland Security, one of the departments closed by the budget impasse. The rest of the military operates as part of the Department of Defense, which is not included in the shutdown. Personnel in those branches of the military continue to collect pay.

Coast Guard sector Northern New England, which covers Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, has a total of seven stations and about 570 civilian, active-duty and reserve members, Barresi said. Most of those workers are in Maine, where the sector is headquartered, although the Coast Guard has small bases in New Hampshire and Vermont included in that total. Barresi said he could not provide a detailed breakdown of affected employees.

Barresi said civilian nonessential employees of the Coast Guard have been furloughed as a result of the shutdown. Nationally, he said, about 85 percent of the civilian employees of the Coast Guard are considered nonessential, he said.

The Coast Guard’s human resources office has a webpage to answer questions about the shutdown, including details about when pay might resume after the shutdown ends. It also includes a letter for active-duty personnel to download that asks creditors to provide “understanding and flexibility” with bills during the shutdown.

Sen. Susan Collins said Friday the shutdown “represents a failure to govern and threatens to harm hundreds of thousands of federal employees and their families, those who need to interact with the closed agencies, and our economy.”

Collins said she sponsored a bill that will make sure that federal employees who work during the shutdown are paid, and the measure passed the Senate unanimously. She also said she’s discussing possible solutions to the shutdown with the White House and with other senators.

In another statement Friday, Maine’s senior senator addressed the separate payroll system that will prevent active-duty members of the Coast Guard from receiving pay for pre-shutdown work unless action is taken.

“Most federal employees will receive their scheduled paychecks today, but that is not the case for 42,000 Coast Guard members, who will not be paid for pre-shutdown work because they are under a different pay system,” Collins said. “This is not fair. I called the White House to urge an immediate fix.”

Other federal workers in Maine are also affected by the shutdown, including workers for the Transportation Security Administration, who provide security screenings at airports. An email seeking information from a TSA spokeswoman was returned unanswered, along with a note saying that she was considered a “non-security-sensitive” employee and had been furloughed.

The TSA is also part of the Department of Homeland Security.

The National Weather Service is also scaling back operations. It’s part of the Commerce Department, another of the nine agencies without funding that have been affected by the shutdown.

The weather service said it will continue to provide forecasts and storm watches and warnings, but all other public activities have been canceled or postponed and any social media posts will be restricted to those relating to ongoing weather.

