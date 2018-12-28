Light snow falling across southern Maine is creating slick driving conditions for the morning commute, but the state will largely miss out on the winter weather causing travel delays across large swaths of the country.

Portland and coastal areas are expected to see a coating to an inch of snow and inland areas could see up to three inches Friday morning before rain moves into the area. By noon, it will be raining across most of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. in Oxford, Franklin and Somerset counties, where snow accumulations could reach 4 inches and up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected, according to the weather service.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the Maine Turnpike. A crash in the northbound lanes between Kennebunk and Biddeford was reported shortly before 6:45 a.m., according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Despite the expected precipitation Friday, Maine will avoid most of the wild winter weather that has shut down highways, delayed flights and caused at least two deaths elsewhere in the country. The storm system caused blizzard conditions in the Midwest and torrential rains led to flooding in southern areas.

More than 11 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas of Louisiana and Mississippi. In Kansas, blizzard conditions closed a 75-mile stretch of interstate, according to the Associated Press.

The weather is causing travel delays at major airports headed into the holiday weekend, but the Portland International Jetport was not reporting any cancellations or delays early Friday morning.

