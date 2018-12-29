YORK — York High opened a nine-point lead in the first quarter Saturday and went on to a 47-34 victory against Falmouth in a Class A South girls’ basketball game.

Emily Rainforth scored 11 points, Kristen Leroux added eight, and Jacqueline Tabora had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-4), who took a 14-5 first-quarter lead.

Chelsea Gravier led Falmouth (0-6) with 11 points. Natalie Birkel added 10.

BOOTHBAY REGION 74, TELSTAR 19: Glory Blethen poured in a game-high 29 points and Faith Blethen scored 25 as the Seahawks (6-0) rolled past the Rebels (0-7) at Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arseneault added 10 points and Madison Faulkingham contributed eight for the Seahawks, who took a 52-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sadie Richardson scored eight points to pace Telstar. Luci Rothwell added seven.

DIRIGO 49, MT. ABRAM 31: Paige Lueders scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help Dirigo (1-4) down Mt. Abram (1-5) at Salem.

Sophia Jacques added three 3-pointers for Dirigo, which outscored Mt. Abram 28-13 in the second half.

Summer Ross led the Roadrunners with 15 points.

LAKE REGION 49, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 30: Brooke Harriman scored all of her 10 points in the first half as the Lakers (2-4) took a 27-7 lead and downed the Raiders (2-5) at Naples.

Bella Russo and Shelby Sheldrick each added nine points for Lake Region.

Tina LeBlanc scored eight points for Fryeburg.

LEWISTON 48, THORNTON ACADEMY 38: Emily Strachan went 11 of 14 from the foul line to propel Lewiston (2-4) over visiting Thornton Academy (1-5).

Strachan finished with 17 points for Lewiston, which trailed by 31-29 entering the final period. Myah Nichols added 10 points.

Grace Mears led the Trojans with 11 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 67, MADISON 60: Rylee Sevigny scored 28 points and Kierstyn Lyons added 26 to lead Mountain Valley (6-0) past Madison (4-2) at Rumford.

The Falcons led 24-11 and held off the Bulldogs.

Madison had three players score in double figures: Emily Edgerly had 16 points, Brooke Ross 13 and Laurie LeBlanc 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 57, SACOPEE VALLEY 28: Catherine Reid scored 20 points and Serena Mower added 16 for the Panthers (4-2), who took a 16-2 first-quarter lead over the Hawks (1-5) at South Hiram.

Lindsey Hendricks led Sacopee with 10 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 54, VINALHAVEN 19: Deleyni Carr scored 26 points to lead the Bereans (4-2) over Vinalhaven (1-7) at Waterville.

Hannah Hubbard added seven points for Temple.

Hope Cluff scored 13 points to lead Vinalhaven.

VALLEY 38, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 22: Kennedy Savoy scored 13 points to lead the Cavaliers(6-1) over Seacoast Christian (0-5) at Bingham.

Kendra Sweet added 10 points for Valley.

Katie Pilkington led Seacoast Christian with eight points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 60, WESTBROOK 46: Nate Mullen scored 17 points and Tanner Carpenter added 13 for the Capers (3-5), who totaled 40 points in the middle periods to pull away from the Blue Blazes (1-4) at Westbrook.

Quinton Morse added 10 points.

Mike Connolly scored 25 points for Westbrook.

MT. ARARAT 54, BIDDEFORD 50: Will Kavanaugh scored nine of his 15 points in the first half and the Eagles (2-4) closed on an 11-4 run to overtake the Tigers (1-5) at Biddeford.

Cody Saucier scored a game-high 18 points for Biddeford, including 15 to help give the Tigers a 34-32 halftime lead.

Austin Damon chipped in with 13 points for the Eagles.

Austin Crowell added 12 points for the Tigers.

OXFORD HILLS 59, SOUTH PORTLAND 56: Spencer Strong scored a game-high 25 points and knocked down 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings (3-3) hold off the Red Riots (3-3) at South Portland.

Oxford Hills led 39-34 heading into the fourth.

Strong finished 12 of 14 from the line and Will Deitrich grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four assists for the Vikings, who hit 14 of 15 free throws in the final period.

Pamba Pamba had 16 points and six rebounds to pace South Portland. Tyree Bitjoka added seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

VALLEY 64, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 39: Keegan Farnham hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to guide the Cavaliers (5-2) past the Guardians (2-4) at Bingham.

Joey Thomas added 14 points for Valley, Zach Walter had 10 and Spencer Hunnewell added nine.

Marlon Bernardo and Brandon Vachon scored 11 points each for Seacoast.

MT. BLUE 73, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 72: James Anderson scored 23 points to help Mt. Blue (5-1) defeat Hampden Academy (5-1) at Farmington.

Share

< Previous

Next >