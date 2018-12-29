NEW YORK — Kaitlyn Downer scored with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game and Fordham went on to beat the University of Maine women’s basketball team 72-64 in the Fordham Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Bre Cavanaugh, who finished with 27 points, scored the first five points of overtime to give Fordham (8-5) a 66-61 lead with 3:28 left.

Blanca Millan led Maine (7-5) with 16 points and five rebounds but fouled out of the game with 56 seconds left in regulation. Dor Saar added a career-high 15 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 74, POMONA-PITZER 70: Kelsi McNamara had 40 points, nine rebounds and three assists as the Monks (11-0) beat the Sagehens (7-4, 2-1 SCIAC) in Claremont, California.

BOWDOIN 72, WHEATON 49: The Polar Bears (9-0) led 16-2 after the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lyons (5-5) in Brunswick.

Maddie Hasson had 17 points for Bowdoin. Taylor Choate added 16.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

RUTGERS 70, MAINE 55: Myles Johnson had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (7-5) beat the Black Bears (2-12) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Isaiah White and Andrew Fleming had 11 points each to lead Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 117, RIVIER 62: Darian Berry scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and the Monks (9-2, 1-0 GNAC) cruised to a win over the Raiders (1-10, 0-1) in Standish. Jack Casale added 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Marc Corey added 17.

GWYNEDD MERCY 91, BATES 83: Courtney Cubbage scored 23 points, Rich Dunham had 21 and Clayton Wolfe added 15 as the Griffins (9-5) beat the Bobcats (2-9) in Staten Island, New York. Tom Coyne led Bates with 19 points.

MEN’S HOCKEY

HOBART 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: The Statesmen (8-4) scored three goals in the third to beat the Nor’easters (7-4) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Will Harrison, Andrew Longo, Zach Tyson and Pa Martineu all scored for Hobart. Derek Mercones and Dimitris Jones scored for UNE.

Share

< Previous

Next >