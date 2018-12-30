Judge Lance Walker, appointed to the federal court by Republican Donald Trump, rejected the claim of Republican Bruce Poliquin to invalidate the election of Democrat Jared Golden to Congress. Walker’s decision, as it should be, was based on his interpretation of the law, not on whatever his political opinions might be.

After the controversy and panic over the politics of court appointments, particularly Brett Kavanaugh, it’s reassuring that judges can still be judicial and not political.

William Sayres

Topsham

