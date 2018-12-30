A Maine man was not seriously hurt but will face several charges after his speeding car hit a guardrail on Interstate 295 and flipped down onto Marginal Way in Portland, according to the Maine State Police.

State Trooper Joe Royle said witnesses reported spotting a silver Lexus being operated erratically in the northbound lanes at a high speed about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, weaving in and out of traffic, when it spun across the three lanes, hit the guardrail and flipped over the rail onto the street below. The sedan landed on its tires near the U-Haul building on Marginal Way.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor lacerations. He was charged with driving to endanger and will face other charges, Royle said.

His name is not being released at this time, Royle said.

There were no passengers in the Lexus and no one else was hurt.

