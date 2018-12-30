STANDISH — Jack Casale had 31 points, Darian Berry hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 55 seconds left and St. Joseph’s outlasted Emmanuel for a 107-102 victory in the final game of the Catholic Classic.

The Saints (8-4) tied the game at 100 on a layup by Marcus Fox with 1:12 left, but Berry followed with his long-range shot, and Jack Hostetler and Ian Mileikis each sank a pair of free throws in the final 15 seconds to secure the Monks’ ninth straight win.

Marc Corey added 24 points for St. Joseph’s (10-2), while Berry ended up with 19 and Mileikis 15.

BOWDOIN 64, BRANDEIS 58: Stephen Ferraro made a layup with 3:03 remaining to break a 53-53 tie and Jack Simonds followed with a 3-pointer as the Polar Bears (7-3) closed on an 11-5 run to down the Judges (7-3) at Waltham, Massachusetts.

Simonds finished 27 points, while Hugh O’Neil added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 81, USM 72: Mike McGuire scored 20 points and made six free throws down the stretch as the Golden Bears (3-7) closed with a 14-5 run to beat the Huskies (3-7) in the Trinity Holiday Tournament at Hartford, Connecticut.

Grayson Waterman scored 28 points for Southern Maine. Evan Christensen added 21 while Jayvon Pitts-Young tossed in 13.

UNE 114, MAINE MARITIME 101: Alex Kravchuk had 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the Nor’easters (3-8) defeated the Mariners (5-4) at Castine.

Avery DeBrito had 17 points for UNE, while Drew Muniz chipped in with 14.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 94, MAINE MARTIME 45: Abby Kelly scored 19 points, and the top-ranked Polar Bears (10-0) cruised past the Mariners (7-3) to win the Bowdoin Invitational at Brunswick.

Hannah Graham had 13 points, while Taylor Choate added 10 for Bowdoin. Alayne Felix led Maine Maritime with 17 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 69, OCCIDENTAL 50: Kelsi McNamara scored 29 points, including 17 in the second half, as the Monks (12-0) handled the Tigers (6-5) in Los Angeles.

Julia Champagne added 23 points and grabbed 13 boards, 11 on the defensive side.

CHATTANOOGA 66, MAINE 61: Shelbie Davenport hit a 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining to give the Mocs (5-10) the lead for good against the Black Bears (7-6) in the final of the Fordham Holiday Classic in New York.

Blanca Millan scored 25 points for Maine, while Tanesha Sutton had 17 points and pulled down a game-high 11 boards.

POMONA-PITZER 72, COLBY 56: Kamil English had 13 points, and the Sage Hens (8-4) used a 15-7 third-quarter edge to get past the Mules (5-5) at Claremont, California.

Ainsley Burns scored 21 points for Colby. Grace Coutu had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNE 4, JOHNSON & WALES 3: The Nor’easters (8-4) built a 3-0 lead and outlasted the Wildcats (3-9-2) in the Middlebury Holiday Classic in Vermont.

Tucker Ross and Ryan Bloom had first-period goals, and Tyler Seltenreich added one in the second. Brendan Donohue’s goal in the third made it 4-1.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 1, LAKE FOREST 1: Tess Dupre pulled Colby even late in the second period as the Mules (3-2-3) settled for a tie with the Forresters (6-3-3) at Waterville.

Cierra San Roman turned aside 36 shots for Colby.

