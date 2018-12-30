TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 95-89 on Sunday night, their seventh straight win over the Bulls.

Fred VanVleet and Danny Green each scored 10 points as the Raptors bounced back from their largest defeat of the season, a 29-point loss Friday night at Orlando.

Lauri Markkanen had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who didn’t score for the first 3:19 of the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine of Chicago fouled out with 13 points. It was a poor shooting night for LaVine, who went 3 of 17, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range.

MAGIC 109, PISTONS 107: Evan Fournier’s running jumper in the lane as the buzzer sounded gave Orlando a win at home.

D.J. Augustin led the Magic with 26 points and eight assists, and Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each scored 22 points. Fournier finished with 13.

TIMBERWOLVES 113, HEAT 104: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 34 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, leading six Minnesota players in double figures at Miami.

Towns added seven assists and six blocked shots for the Timberwolves. The only other player in NBA history to have that many points, rebounds, assists and blocks in the same game was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the Los Angeles Lakers against Phoenix on Nov. 14, 1975. Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists and eight blocks in that game.

MAVERICKS 105, THUNDER 103: Teenage rookie Luka Doncic scored 25 points, young backcourt mate Dennis Smith Jr. hit the go-ahead layup in the final minute and Dallas won at home.

Paul George scored the last 13 points for Oklahoma City and finished with 36, but missed a pull-up jumper over Smith with two seconds left.

NOTES

NUGGETS: Denver waived veteran guard Nick Young with several players starting to return to health.

Young was signed earlier this month with the Nuggets missing several starters because of injuries.

Share

< Previous

Next >