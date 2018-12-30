JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation said Sunday night that the Jacksonville Jaguars notified running back Leonard Fournette that his suspension late last month voided the remaining guarantees in his four-year rookie contract.

The person said the Jaguars notified Fournette of the action weeks ago. Fournette could challenge the decision.

Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, was suspended a week without pay for leaving the bench, running across the field and instigating a fight with Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson on Nov. 25. Fournette lost nearly $100,000 in salary during the suspension. It could cost him $7.1 million more if the Jaguars decided to cut him with no guaranteed money remaining.

Fournette’s future with the franchise has become increasingly uncertain, and his standing with the team reached a new level of unrest Sunday in the season finale at Houston.

Fournette and fellow running back T.J. Yeldon spent most of the game on the bench, disengaged from teammates.

• The Jaguars announced they are sticking with Coach Doug Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell in 2019.

JETS: New York fired Coach Todd Bowles after four seasons, ending a disappointing tenure that began with plenty of promise but finished with lots of losses and no playoff appearances.

There was some uncertainty surrounding General Manager Mike Maccagnan’s job status, but it appears he will remain in his role and help lead the Jets’ search for a new coach.

BUCCANEERS: Dirk Koetter was fired as the Tampa Bay coach.

Koetter was promoted from offensive coordinator to his first NFL head coaching position when Tampa Bay fired Lovie Smith in January 2016. He led the Bucs to a 9-7 record that year but followed up with consecutive 5-11 finishes.

PACKERS: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season ended with a concussion during a loss to Detroit.

The Packers confirmed the diagnosis early in the fourth quarter while trailing, 24-0. Rodgers lost his helmet on a sack on his second play of the game.

MIAMI LINEBACKER Kiko Alonso and defensive end Robert Quinn, and Buffalo offensive tackle Jordan Mills were ejected following a late hit on quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter of the Bills’ 42-17 victory.

Alonso was ejected for kicking Allen, and Quinn and Mills were ejected for personal foul penalties.

GIANTS: Saquon Barkley joined Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,212 yards in 1983) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999) as the only rookies with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards.

He hit the plateau with a 68-yard run in the third quarter that set up a TD pass to Evan Engram during a 36-35 loss to Dallas.

• Barkley also broke Reggie Bush’s NFL record for catches by a rookie running back (88) set in 2006.

WALT COLEMAN officiated the final regular-season game of his 30-year career as the referee at the Patriots-Jets game.

New Englanders remember Coleman from the snowy 2002 playoff game against Oakland. He cited the then-obscure “Tuck Rule” to overturn a fumble call and keep the Pats alive.

CARDINALS: Larry Fitzgerald would only commit to one event after the final game of his 15th NFL season, and it had nothing to do with retirement.

“I feel like we’ve done this dance before. Same song, same dance,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m going to go play golf tomorrow, I know that. I’m looking forward to it.”

Share

< Previous

Next >