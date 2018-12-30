LANDOVER, Md. — Nick Foles’ magic stretched all the way back to Minnesota.

Foles did it again Sunday, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-0 victory against Washington, and the defending Super Bowl champions earned the NFC’s final wild-card berth when Chicago beat the Vikings.

The Eagles (9-7) will play at the Bears (12-4) next weekend.

Foles tied Philip Rivers’ NFL record by completing 25 straight passes and threw two touchdown passes before a chest injury forced him out of the game. Nate Sudfeld fired a 22-yard TD on his only pass.

CHARGERS 23, BRONCOS 9: Philip Rivers and Los Angeles (12-4)recovered from a slow start to beat the Broncos (6-10) for their first win in Denver since 2013.

The Chargers are headed to the playoffs for the first time in five years, but they’ll go in as a wild-card thanks to a last-second loss to the Broncos at home in November.

RAVENS 26, BROWNS 24: Baltimore (10-6) squeezed past visiting Cleveland (7-8-1) and into the playoffs, using two rushing touchdowns by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson and a late defensive stand to claim the AFC North title.

Kenneth Dixon accounted for 117 of Baltimore’s season-high 296 yards on the ground, Jackson had 90 and the rejuvenated Ravens ended a three-year playoff drought with their sixth win in seven games. Fourth-seeded Baltimore will open the postseason next weekend at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

STEELERS 16, BENGALS 13: Ben Roethlisberger passed for 287 yards and a touchdown, newly acquired kicker Matt McCrane booted three field goals and Pittsburgh (9-6-1) edged Cincinnati (6-10) at home.

Still, it wasn’t enough for Pittsburgh to win its third straight AFC North title.

BEARS 24, VIKINGS 10: Chicago (12-4) rode Jordan Howard for 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and a relentless defense for a victory at Minneapolis that kept Minnesota (8-7-1) out of the playoffs.

Tarik Cohen scored the last touchdown on a short run with 7:46 left to cap a 16-play drive for the Bears (12-4), who posted their best regular-season record since the 2006 team finished 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl. They have won nine of their last 10 games.

RAMS 48, 49ERS 32: Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes apiece from Jared Goff, and Los Angeles (13-3)secured a first-round playoff bye with a victory at home against San Francisco (4-12).

Cory Littleton returned one of his two interceptions for a TD as the Rams forced four turnovers and wrapped up their winningest regular season since 2001.

SEAHAWKS 27, CARDINALS 24: Sebastian Janikowski made a 33-yard field goal on the final play and Seattle (10-6) beat visiting Arizona (3-13), wrapping up the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and a matchup at Dallas.

Seattle took a 24-21 lead earlier in the fourth quarter on Janikowski’s 42-yard field goal, but watched Arizona answer with Zane Gonzalez’s third field goal of the game, from 55 yards with 1:49 left to tie it. Gonzalez hit earlier from 36 and 50 yards.

COWBOYS 36, GIANTS 35: Dak Prescott threw a 32-yard fourth-down TD pass to Cole Beasley and added a winning 2-point conversion pass to Michael Gallup with 1:12 left as Dallas (10-6) beat New York (5-11) at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FALCONS 34, BUCCANEERS 32: Matt Ryan’s first career reception went for a touchdown and he also threw for 378 yards and two TDs to help visiting Atlanta (7-9) conclude a disappointing season with a victory over Tampa Bay (5-11).

BILLS 42, DOLPHINS 17: Rookie Josh Allen had a career-best three touchdown passes and scored two more rushing, and defensive tackle Kyle Williams closed his 13-year career with a win for Buffalo (6-10) over Miami (7-9) at Orchard Park, New York.

TEXANS 20, JAGUARS 3: Houston (11-5) clinched the AFC South title as Deshaun Watson threw for 234 yards and ran for a touchdown, and DeAndre Hopkins had 147 yards receiving in a victory against visiting Jacksonville (5-11).

LIONS 31, PACKERS 0: Matthew Stafford threw for 266 yards and two scores to T.J. Jones, kicker Matt Prater tossed a touchdown pass after faking a field-goal try and visiting Detroit (6-10) defeated Green Bay (6-9-1).

PANTHERS 33, SAINTS 14: Rookie quarterback Kyle Allen passed for 228 yards and two TDs before injuring his shoulder, and visiting Carolina (7-9) cruised over New Orleans (13-3).

