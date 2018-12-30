Some of the key supporters of the Press Herald Toy Fund go unnoticed year after year.

They are the people who run community-based social service agencies, helping families year-round deal with the same challenges that inspired the creation of the newspaper’s holiday fundraiser 69 years ago.

Each winter, the agencies connect families in need with the toy fund, and then help distribute the gifts to families that in many cases have no transportation of their own.

The staff of one such agency sent a note that goes to all the donors, supporters and volunteers who keep the fund alive.

“Dear Santa’s Helpers,

“Our families’ faces lit up when they came to get their toys. Your organization gives so much joy during what can be a sad time. We cannot thank you enough. You make the world a better place. Merry Christmas from all of us.

“Cheers to 2019!”

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and keep the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Founded in 1949, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Ronnie & Friends of Bow Street $300

Catherine Crute $10

The Ertman family $100

Anne Noyes $50

In memory of Matt & Evelyn Barron, from Joseph Barron Donovan $50

In memory of Laurence S. Allen Sr. and Lou F. (Allen) Nichols. From Beverly, Missy, Larry, Donna & Lonnie Allen $50

In memory of Mom & Pop Perry. From Beverly & Lonnie Allen $50

In memory of Mrs. Sally Simpson. From Beverly & Lonnie Allen $50

From Annie & Joey, in memory of grandparents $100

Margaret Burby & Paul Cullinan $50

Kelly O’Connor Charitable Fund $100

Happy Holidays! Michelle Reese $150

Belated Christmas – from Lydia $20

Ann & Walter Allan $100

Patricia Frederick $100

Total year to date: $102,845.40

